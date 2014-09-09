FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Four Ukraine servicemen killed, 29 injured so far during ceasefire: Interfax
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 9, 2014 / 7:04 AM / 3 years ago

Four Ukraine servicemen killed, 29 injured so far during ceasefire: Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV (Reuters) - Four Ukrainian servicemen have been killed since the start of a ceasefire between government forces and pro-Russian separatists last Friday, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, quoting a defense ministry official.

The head of the ministry’s military-medical department, Vitaly Andronaty, also said 29 servicemen had been injured during the ceasefire.

The ceasefire, part of a wider peace plan approved by envoys in Minsk, has largely held across eastern Ukraine but some areas, especially in the industrial hub of Donetsk and near the port city of Mariupol, have seen sporadic shelling and gunfire.

One woman was killed and at least four other civilians were injured overnight into Sunday when government forces came under prolonged shelling to the east of Mariupol.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.