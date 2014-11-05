FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two teenagers killed by shelling in Ukraine's Donetsk
#World News
November 5, 2014 / 3:57 PM / 3 years ago

Two teenagers killed by shelling in Ukraine's Donetsk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Two teenagers were killed by shelling while out playing on a school sports field in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, the city’s administration said.

The deaths came a day after a separatist leader was sworn in as head of a self-proclaimed ‘people’s republic’ in Donetsk, and a tenuous ceasefire declared on Sept. 5 showed further signs of strain.

“As a result of a missile strike from the conflict zone two teenagers were killed and a further three were injured on a school sports field,” the administration said in an online statement.

Locals said the children were killed about 2-3 km (1-1.5 miles) from Donetsk airport, which separatists have been trying to seize from government forces despite the two-month-old truce.

More than 4,000 people have been killed in fighting since pro-Russia separatist rebellions broke out in the industrialized east following the overthrow of Ukraine’s Moscow-backed leader Viktor Yanukovich in February.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth and Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
