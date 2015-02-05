FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Five more Ukrainian soldiers killed in east in past 24 hours: Kiev military
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 5, 2015 / 7:59 AM / 3 years ago

Five more Ukrainian soldiers killed in east in past 24 hours: Kiev military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People look at a building, which according to locals was damaged by shelling, in Donetsk February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

KIEV (Reuters) - Five more Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in fighting with Russian-backed separatists in the past 24 hours, a military spokesman said on Thursday.

The fresh casualties were announced as separatists continued attacks on Debaltseve, a key rail hub northeast of the big city of Donetsk which government troops are holding despite strong pressure from the rebels.

“Five Ukrainian service personnel were killed and 29 wounded in the past 24 hours,” the spokesman, Vladyslav Seleznyov, told Reuters.

Another military official said the rebels made two attempts overnight to storm Ukrainian positions near Debaltseve, but they were repelled.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.