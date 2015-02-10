Seven Ukrainian servicemen killed in the east: Kiev military

A man walks past a burnt vehicle, which according to locals was destroyed by a shelling, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Seven Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and 23 wounded in fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine’s eastern regions in the past 24 hours, the Kiev military said on Tuesday.

“Overnight from Feb. 10 to 11 there was an increase in attacks by the enemy on Ukrainian positions,” spokesman Anatoly Stelmakh said in a televised briefing.

Another spokesman said government forces had come under attack from the rebels on 87 separate occasions since Monday with fighting particularly intense around the town of Debaltseve, a major rail and road junction northeast of the city of Donetsk.