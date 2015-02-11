Shell hits bus station in Donetsk, at least one killed

A member of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic stands guard near a destroyed vehicle at a bus station after shelling in Donetsk, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

DONETSK (Reuters) - At least one person was killed on Wednesday when a shell hit a bus station in the center of rebel-controlled Donetsk city, east Ukraine, a Reuters witness said.

The body of a man could be seen behind the wheel of a minibus after a shell fell through the roof of the station, burning up the vehicle and another beside it, he said.

Emergency services at the scene said another person had died in hospital following the attack, while two people were seriously wounded. There was no immediate comment from rebel authorities or the Kiev-controlled regional administration.

President Petro Poroshenko, in a late-night visit to the Ukrainian army’s headquarters in the east at Kramatorsk, angrily denounced rocket fire on the area that killed civilians and soldiers.

“This is a disaster. This is a crime against humanity. This is almost 50 kilometers from the front line and the Russian-backed rebels and terrorist attacking civilians, attacking the peaceful city of Kramatorsk, this is absolutely unacceptable,” he told reporters.

“These crimes should be punished. We demand an immediate, unconditional ceasefire, the closing of the border, and the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Ukrainian territory,” he said.

Officials said at least seven civilians were killed, with 26 civilians and 10 soldiers wounded in the Kramatorsk rocket attacks, which also hit a residential area. A parliamentary deputy said four soldiers were also killed.