Kiev says two soldiers killed, 10 wounded in past 24 hours
February 23, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Kiev says two soldiers killed, 10 wounded in past 24 hours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 23, 2015. Ukraine's military said on Monday two of its soldiers had been killed and 10 wounded in the past 24 hours, signalling that fighting has not stopped to allow a truce deal to be implemented. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s military said on Monday two of its soldiers had been killed and 10 wounded in the past 24 hours, signalling that fighting has not stopped to allow a truce deal to be implemented.

Spokesman Valentyn Fedychev said Ukrainian forces had been shelled 27 times in the past day. Fighting has diminished in eastern Ukraine since rebels defied a ceasefire to capture the town of Debaltseve last Wednesday, but Kiev says it is still not quiet enough to allow it to withdraw artillery from the front.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Alison Williams

