Members of the Ukrainian armed forces and armoured personnel carriers are seen preparing to move as they pull back from Debaltseve region, near Artemivsk February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV (Reuters) - Three Ukrainian servicemen have been killed and seven wounded in fighting with pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine in the past 24 hours, a military spokesman said on Friday.

The deaths follow two consecutive days in which the military reported none of its troops had been killed, which had raised hopes a ceasefire deal could hold despite initial violations.