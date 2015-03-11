FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine military says one serviceman killed in separatist east
March 11, 2015 / 7:33 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine military says one serviceman killed in separatist east

A truck passes by a pro-Russian rebel's tank with a gas mask placed on it's barrel in the village of Molochnoye, north-east from Donetsk, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - One Ukrainian serviceman has been killed and four wounded in fighting in separatist eastern territories in the past 24 hours despite a ceasefire deal, a Ukrainian military spokesman said on Wednesday.

Attacks have become less frequent in the past two weeks, but accusations from both sides of violations show the fragility of the peace plan agreed in Minsk last month which calls for the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the frontline.

(The story corrects day of week to Wednesday from Monday)

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Louise Ireland

