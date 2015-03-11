Ukraine military says one serviceman killed in separatist east

KIEV (Reuters) - One Ukrainian serviceman has been killed and four wounded in fighting in separatist eastern territories in the past 24 hours despite a ceasefire deal, a Ukrainian military spokesman said on Wednesday.

Attacks have become less frequent in the past two weeks, but accusations from both sides of violations show the fragility of the peace plan agreed in Minsk last month which calls for the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the frontline.

(The story corrects day of week to Wednesday from Monday)