One Ukrainian serviceman killed in separatist east: Kiev military

KIEV (Reuters) - One Ukrainian serviceman has been killed in fighting in the separatist-minded east of the country in the past 24 hours despite a ceasefire deal, a spokesman for Ukraine’s military said in a televised briefing on Monday.

The death is the first reported loss for the Ukrainian military since March 11. Attacks have fallen significantly in the past two weeks, raising hopes the peace plan, agreed in Minsk in February, could hold.