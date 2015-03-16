FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One Ukrainian serviceman killed in separatist east: Kiev military
#World News
March 16, 2015 / 11:14 AM / 2 years ago

One Ukrainian serviceman killed in separatist east: Kiev military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - One Ukrainian serviceman has been killed in fighting in the separatist-minded east of the country in the past 24 hours despite a ceasefire deal, a spokesman for Ukraine’s military said in a televised briefing on Monday.

The death is the first reported loss for the Ukrainian military since March 11. Attacks have fallen significantly in the past two weeks, raising hopes the peace plan, agreed in Minsk in February, could hold.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth

