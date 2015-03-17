FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
March 17, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

Three Ukrainian soldiers killed in past 24 hours: Kiev military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Three Ukrainian servicemen have been killed in fighting in the east of Ukraine in the past 24 hours despite a ceasefire agreement with Russian-backed rebels, a Kiev military spokesman said on Tuesday. Five others were wounded.

“The (separatist) fighters are not supporting the ceasefire regime. Attacks are continuing against Ukrainian forces with small arms, mortar and grenade launchers,” spokesman Andriy Lysenko told a briefing for journalists.

Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Hugh Lawson

