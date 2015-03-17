Three Ukrainian soldiers killed in past 24 hours: Kiev military

KIEV (Reuters) - Three Ukrainian servicemen have been killed in fighting in the east of Ukraine in the past 24 hours despite a ceasefire agreement with Russian-backed rebels, a Kiev military spokesman said on Tuesday. Five others were wounded.

“The (separatist) fighters are not supporting the ceasefire regime. Attacks are continuing against Ukrainian forces with small arms, mortar and grenade launchers,” spokesman Andriy Lysenko told a briefing for journalists.