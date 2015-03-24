FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One Ukrainian soldier killed in rebel attacks in past 24 hours: Kiev military
March 24, 2015 / 11:00 AM / 2 years ago

One Ukrainian soldier killed in rebel attacks in past 24 hours: Kiev military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - One Ukrainian serviceman has been killed and eight were wounded in attacks by Russian-backed separatist rebels in the east of Ukraine in the past 24 hours despite an agreed ceasefire, military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said on Tuesday.

Clashes between government forces and separatists have fallen significantly in the past three weeks. But Ukraine says separatists are still continuing across a wide area and Russia has accused Kiev of not fully complying with a peace deal worked out in Minsk, Belarus, last month.

More than 6,000 people have been killed in a conflict that erupted almost a year ago when rebels, opposed to a pro-Western government that had come to power in Kiev, seized buildings and subsequently proclaimed pro-Russian ‘people’s republics’ in parts of the industrialized east.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
