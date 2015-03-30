One Ukrainian serviceman killed, three wounded, in clashes with rebels: Kiev military

KIEV (Reuters) - One Ukrainian serviceman was killed and three were wounded in clashes with Russia-backed separatists in the past 24 hours despite a ceasefire, the Kiev military said on Monday.

Military spokesman Andriy Lysenko, speaking to journalists, did not say where the casualties occurred. But he said the sharpest clashes had taken place near the government-held town of Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov, and areas nearby.