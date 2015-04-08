Two servicemen killed in past 24 hours in east Ukraine: Kiev military

KIEV (Reuters) - Two Ukrainian servicemen have been killed and four were wounded in Ukraine’s separatist eastern conflict zone in the past 24 hours despite a ceasefire deal, Kiev military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said in a briefing on Wednesday.

He said pro-Russian rebels had fired mortars and tank rounds at Ukrainian positions on more than 10 separate occasions near Mariupol, a government-held port city, and further north near rebel-controlled Donetsk.