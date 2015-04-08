FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two servicemen killed in past 24 hours in east Ukraine: Kiev military
April 8, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

Two servicemen killed in past 24 hours in east Ukraine: Kiev military

Rifles of Ukrainian servicemen are seen on a children's playground on a beach in the port city of Mariupol on the Azov Sea, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Two Ukrainian servicemen have been killed and four were wounded in Ukraine’s separatist eastern conflict zone in the past 24 hours despite a ceasefire deal, Kiev military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said in a briefing on Wednesday.

He said pro-Russian rebels had fired mortars and tank rounds at Ukrainian positions on more than 10 separate occasions near Mariupol, a government-held port city, and further north near rebel-controlled Donetsk.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams

