One Ukrainian servicemen killed in past 24 hours in east

KIEV (Reuters) - One Ukrainian serviceman was killed and one wounded in attacks by pro-Russian separatists in the east of Ukraine in the past 24 hours, Kiev’s military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said on Tuesday.

The servicemen was killed in the village of Peski near the airport of the big regional city of Donetsk, which fell to rebel forces earlier this year.

Ukraine’s military and the separatists have accused each other of attacks in past weeks, putting further strain on a two-month-old ceasefire.