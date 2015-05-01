Two Ukrainian serviceman killed in past 24 hours in east: military

KIEV (Reuters) - Two Ukrainian serviceman have been killed and two wounded in separatist attacks on government forces in eastern Ukraine despite the Minsk ceasefire agreement, Interfax news agency quoted the Ukrainian military as saying on Friday.

“In the past 24 hours the situation in the conflict zone remained not quiet, but under control. Rebels continue to use weapons banned under the Minsk agreement,” military spokesman Andriy Lysenko was quoted as saying at a briefing.