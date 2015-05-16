FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One Ukrainian serviceman killed in fresh separatist attacks: Kiev military
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 16, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

One Ukrainian serviceman killed in fresh separatist attacks: Kiev military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - One Ukrainian serviceman has been killed and three have been wounded in fresh separatist attacks in eastern and south-eastern Ukraine in violation of a ceasefire, a Ukrainian military spokesman said on Saturday.

Oleksander Motuzyanyk said Russian-backed rebels kept up attacks on government forces outside the regional hub of Donetsk and at Shyrokyne, to the east of the coastal town of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said last Wednesday that 83 Ukrainian servicemen have been killed in rebel attacks since a ceasefire, brokered by himself and the leaders of Russia, Germany and France in Minsk, Belarus, came into force in February.

The separatists accuse government forces of shelling their positions to try to weaken their control on key junctions and towns.

Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Jeremet Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.