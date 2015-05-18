FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Ukrainian servicemen killed in fighting with rebels: Kiev military
May 18, 2015 / 9:48 AM / 2 years ago

Two Ukrainian servicemen killed in fighting with rebels: Kiev military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Two Ukrainian serviceman have been killed and four wounded in separatist attacks in eastern Ukraine in violation of a ceasefire agreement, Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said on Monday.

The announcement of new Ukrainian fatalities in the conflict with Russian-backed separatists came as Kiev renewed accusations against Moscow of direct involvement in the fighting following the capture of two Russian servicemen.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth and Kevin Liffey

