One Ukrainian servicemen killed in east Ukraine

KIEV (Reuters) - One Ukrainian serviceman has been killed and six other have been wounded in attacks by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, a Kiev military spokesman said on Friday.

Violence has fallen off significantly in Ukraine’s east since a ceasefire was brokered in the Belarussian capital of Minsk in mid-February but government forces and separatists accuse one another of violations, with almost daily casualties.

Military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said at a briefing that separatists were keeping up regular attacks on government forces outside the rebel-controlled cities of Donetsk and Luhansk as well as near the port city of Mariupol.