FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine says rebels used long-range artillery on villages, one soldier dead
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 23, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Ukraine says rebels used long-range artillery on villages, one soldier dead

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces ride atop an armoured personnel carrier (APC) in the town of Avdiivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - The Ukrainian military on Tuesday accused Russian-backed rebels of conducting long-range artillery attacks on villages in the east and said one of its serviceman was killed and 12 wounded in clashes in the past 24 hours.

Kiev’s military spokesman Andriy Lysenko did not say where the casualties had occurred, but said that sporadic fighting continued near the rebel-controlled airport complex in Donetsk despite a ceasefire declared last February.

“Enemy shelling of populated places which are at a significant distance from the line of contact has been noticed,” he said a regular briefing at midday.

The villages of Yasnogorodivka and Pervomaisk and the outskirts of Gorlivka further north had been hit, he said.

The separatists did not respond to Kiev’s charges. DAN, the rebel website, said on Tuesday one civilian had been killed by Ukrainian military shelling in the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk.

Both sides accuse the other of regularly violating the ceasefire deal signed in Minsk, Belarus, and a surge in violence in the past few weeks has caused international monitors to warn of a threat of a wider escalation.

Reporting by Natalya Zinets; Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.