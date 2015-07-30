FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shelling in eastern Ukraine kills four civilians, soldier
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 30, 2015 / 11:50 AM / 2 years ago

Shelling in eastern Ukraine kills four civilians, soldier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists accused each other on Thursday of shelling civilian areas near the rebel-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine despite a ceasefire, with four civilians and one soldier killed.

A Ukrainian military spokesman told a news briefing that two men were killed in Dzerzhynsk, north of the regional hub, when separatists opened fire from Horlivka, 7.5 km (4.7 miles) away.

The state prosecutor said one Ukrainian serviceman was also killed in the attack,

Separatists, in turn, accused Ukrainians of using tanks and artillery in an overnight attack on Horlivka in which a man and a woman were killed.

The casualty reports could not be independently verified.

More than 6,500 people have been killed since the fighting broke out in April last year. Attacks have lessened since a peace agreement was brokered in Minsk, Belarus, in February, but both sides accuse each other of violating the ceasefire.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Richard Balmforth and Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.