FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Five Ukrainian soldiers killed in separatist attacks
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 29, 2016 / 11:22 AM / a year ago

Five Ukrainian soldiers killed in separatist attacks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Five Ukrainian servicemen have been killed and four wounded in the past 24 hours as a result of attacks by pro-Russian rebels in separatist eastern regions, Ukrainian military spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said on Sunday.

This follows a report of the deaths of seven Ukrainian soldiers last Tuesday - the highest daily casualty figure for government troops since August.

A ceasefire signed in February 2015 has failed to quell all fighting in Ukraine’s separatist east, with each side accusing the other of violations.

Motuzyanyk highlighted the government-controlled frontline town of Avdiyivka, north of separatist-held Donetsk city, as a recent hotspot for rebel attacks from both light and heavy weapons, including mortars.

Russia denies Western charges it has provided the rebels in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions with arms and troops in a conflict that has killed some 9,000 people and led to Western economic sanctions against Moscow.

On Saturday rebel officials said two civilians had been wounded as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, separatist website DAN reported.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.