FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two Ukraine civilians killed in rebel shelling near Luhansk: regional administration
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 13, 2015 / 10:25 AM / 3 years ago

Two Ukraine civilians killed in rebel shelling near Luhansk: regional administration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Two civilians were killed and six injured on Friday morning by rebel shelling of the town of Shchastya, near Luhansk city in east Ukraine, the head of the Kiev-controlled regional administration said.

“The shell fell on a cafe where there were lots of people,” Hennadiy Moskal said in an online statement, adding that other shells had struck elsewhere in the town.

“The town’s heating system is broken, power lines are damaged as well as the water supply ...So this is how a comprehensive ceasefire is prepared for.”

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.