Russia says Donetsk attack on civilians 'blunt provocation'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry denounced as a “grave provocation” an attack in rebel-held Donetsk on Thursday in which civilians were killed, blaming it on Ukrainian troops.

“We regard this incident as a crime against humanity, blunt provocation aimed at undermining efforts to seek a peaceful solution of the Ukrainian crisis,” the ministry said in a statement.

At least eight civilians were killed in Donetsk when a shell or mortar hit a public transport stop, regional officials and witnesses said. Kiev said it was the work of separatists and that their patron Russia bore responsibility.