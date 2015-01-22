FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says Donetsk attack on civilians 'blunt provocation'
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 22, 2015 / 11:49 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says Donetsk attack on civilians 'blunt provocation'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry denounced as a “grave provocation” an attack in rebel-held Donetsk on Thursday in which civilians were killed, blaming it on Ukrainian troops.

“We regard this incident as a crime against humanity, blunt provocation aimed at undermining efforts to seek a peaceful solution of the Ukrainian crisis,” the ministry said in a statement.

At least eight civilians were killed in Donetsk when a shell or mortar hit a public transport stop, regional officials and witnesses said. Kiev said it was the work of separatists and that their patron Russia bore responsibility.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.