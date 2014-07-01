Russia hints at U.S. influence in Ukraine's decision on truce

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday Kiev’s decision not to extend a ceasefire in east Ukraine, where the government faces a rebellion by pro-Russian separatists, could not have been taken without “influence from abroad”.

In what appeared to be a veiled reference to the United States, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement: “There is an impression that the change in Kiev’s position ... could not have come about without influence from abroad, despite the position of leading EU member states.”