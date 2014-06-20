FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Poroshenko says he will shortly sign order for ceasefire in east
#World News
June 20, 2014 / 2:54 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko says he will shortly sign order for ceasefire in east

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Friday he was about to sign an order for a temporary unilateral ceasefire by Ukrainian forces in the east of the country, the interior ministry’s website said.

“As the president said, he will shortly sign a decree for a temporary ceasefire. This is being done so that terrorists can put down their arms. Those who do not do this will be eliminated,” the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, Poroshenko said that his declaration of a ceasefire would mark the launch of a 14-point plan to bring peace to the rebellious region where pro-Russian separatists have been battling Ukrainian forces since April.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth

