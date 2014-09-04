FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rebels say will order ceasefire in east Ukraine if deal reached with Kiev
September 4, 2014 / 1:42 PM / 3 years ago

Rebels say will order ceasefire in east Ukraine if deal reached with Kiev

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Senior rebel leaders said on Thursday they would order a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine on Friday if agreement is reached with Kiev at talks in Minsk, two rebel commanders said on a separatist website.

Alexander Zakharchenko, the head of the self-declared People’s Republic of Donetsk, and Igor Plotnitsky, leader of the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Luhansk, said in a statement the rebels “are ready ... at 15:00 (local time) to order a ceasefire, if an agreement is reached and Ukrainian representatives sign a plan for the political settlement of the conflict.”

They also said the accord must “spell out in detail how to guarantee compliance with this (ceasefire) regime,” it said.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage

