Ukraine military says rebels shell Ukrainian positions 10 times since ceasefire
February 15, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine military says rebels shell Ukrainian positions 10 times since ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s military said on Sunday pro-Russian rebels had shelled Ukrainian positions on ten separate occasions since a ceasefire came into effect at midnight.

“As of the morning of February 15, there have been ten shelling attacks on our positions by rebels - mainly in the area of Debaltseve,” spokesman Anatoly Stelmach said by telephone.

A Reuters witness in east Ukraine heard the sound of heavy artillery coming from the direction of Debaltseve, a key transport hub where government forces have been hard pressed by encircling separatists.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Additional reporting by Gleb Garanich; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by John Stonestreet

