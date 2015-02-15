Ukraine military says rebels shell Ukrainian positions 10 times since ceasefire

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s military said on Sunday pro-Russian rebels had shelled Ukrainian positions on ten separate occasions since a ceasefire came into effect at midnight.

“As of the morning of February 15, there have been ten shelling attacks on our positions by rebels - mainly in the area of Debaltseve,” spokesman Anatoly Stelmach said by telephone.

A Reuters witness in east Ukraine heard the sound of heavy artillery coming from the direction of Debaltseve, a key transport hub where government forces have been hard pressed by encircling separatists.