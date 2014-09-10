FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia, Ukraine broadly satisfied with east Ukraine ceasefire: Kremlin
#World News
September 10, 2014

Russia, Ukraine broadly satisfied with east Ukraine ceasefire: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian and Ukrainian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Petro Poroshenko, are broadly satisfied with how a ceasefire between Kiev and pro-Russian forces is holding in eastern Ukraine, a Kremlin adviser said on Wednesday.

Foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters Putin and Poroshenko had discussed the ceasefire during a telephone call on Tuesday and that “on the whole satisfaction was expressed on our part and by the Ukrainian side with how the ceasefire is being observed although it is a difficult process.”

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
