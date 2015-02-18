FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says Ukraine ceasefire largely in place outside Debaltseve
#World News
February 18, 2015 / 10:44 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says Ukraine ceasefire largely in place outside Debaltseve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday a ceasefire agreed between pro-Russian separatists and government troops in eastern Ukraine was almost entirely in place with the exception of the strategic town of Debaltseve.

“The ceasefire is being observed along practically the entire frontline and in a few regions there is a readiness - at least the militia announced it publicly - to withdraw heavy weapons. The exception is the Debaltseve ‘cauldron’,” Lavrov told a news conference.

Reporting by Thomas Grove, editing by Elizabeth Piper

