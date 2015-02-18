Russia says Ukraine ceasefire largely in place outside Debaltseve

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday a ceasefire agreed between pro-Russian separatists and government troops in eastern Ukraine was almost entirely in place with the exception of the strategic town of Debaltseve.

“The ceasefire is being observed along practically the entire frontline and in a few regions there is a readiness - at least the militia announced it publicly - to withdraw heavy weapons. The exception is the Debaltseve ‘cauldron’,” Lavrov told a news conference.