Artillery fire heard, blaze seen near port in east Ukraine: Reuters witness
September 6, 2014 / 9:53 PM / 3 years ago

Artillery fire heard, blaze seen near port in east Ukraine: Reuters witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARIUPOL Ukraine (Reuters) - Prolonged artillery fire was heard late on Saturday to the east of the port of Mariupol in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters reporter said, in what may be the first significant violation of a ceasefire declared little more than 24 hours earlier.

The reporter saw an industrial facility, a truck and a gas station ablaze in an area within the limits of Mariupol, a city of 500,000 people on the Sea of Azov near the Russian border.

The area had seen fierce fighting between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists before the ceasefire took effect on Friday evening. It had been quiet since then until the artillery fire began late on Saturday.

“There has been an artillery attack. We received a number of impacts, we have no information about casualties,” a Ukrainian officer told Reuters at the scene.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic, writing by Gareth Jones

