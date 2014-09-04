Russia's Lavrov discusses Ukraine peace plans with French, German ministers

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign minister discussed proposals for a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine with his French and German counterparts on Thursday, underlining the need to build on momentum in Kiev and among the pro-Russian rebels to end the conflict.

Sergei Lavrov and French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius both “voiced hope” a ceasefire proposed by President Vladimir Putin would help bring the sides together at talks in Minsk on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said Lavrov and Germany’s Frank-Walter Steinmeier had “stressed the importance of avoiding any action that could undermine the positive trend.”