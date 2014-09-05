FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine officer says no ceasefire order yet despite start of peace talks
#World News
September 5, 2014 / 11:50 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine officer says no ceasefire order yet despite start of peace talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARIUPOL Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces battling pro-Russian separatists near the port of Mariupol in eastern Ukraine have not received any ceasefire orders, a Ukrainian officer told Reuters on Friday, despite the start of peace talks in Minsk.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday he would order a ceasefire if the talks in Minsk between envoys from Ukraine, the pro-Russian separatist leadership, Russia and Europe’s OSCE security watchdog started.

“Our operations are continuing as scheduled until further orders,” the officer in Mariupol said.

A Reuters journalist saw a number of Ukrainian armored personnel carriers moving forward towards rebel positions east of Mariupol, a strategic port city halfway between the Russian border and the Russian-annexed region of Crimea.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic, writing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
