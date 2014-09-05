FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's president confirms signing of ceasefire deal
#World News
September 5, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's president confirms signing of ceasefire deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Ukrainian serviceman loads a shell onto a tank at a checkpoint in the southern coastal town of Mariupol, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko confirmed on his Twitter account that envoys meeting in Minsk to end fighting between Kiev’s forces and pro-Russian separatists had signed a ceasefire agreement that would come into effect later on Friday.

He gave no further details. Serhiy Taruta, governor of eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, where most of the current fighting is raging, also confirmed the signing and said he was awaiting details of the agreement.

Separately, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said in a televised cabinet meeting in Kiev that the peace plan must include three key elements - a ceasefire, the withdrawal of “Russian forces and Russian bandits and terrorists” and the restoration of Ukraine’s state border with Russia.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
