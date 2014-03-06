FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
March 6, 2014 / 7:19 AM / 4 years ago

CIS meet on April 4; Russia, Ukraine diplomats could hold talks before: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A meeting of former Soviet states grouped in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will take place on April 4, but a meeting of diplomats from Russia and Ukraine could take place before then, RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

RIA quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Vasily Nebenzya as saying: “On April 4 there will be regular meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Moscow, and maybe there will be meetings before that time, including with the Ukrainians.”

reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Jason Bush nL6N0M30SI

