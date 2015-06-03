FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two civilians killed in rebel attack in east Ukraine: governor
#World News
June 3, 2015 / 7:43 AM / 2 years ago

Two civilians killed in rebel attack in east Ukraine: governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Two civilians were killed on Wednesday when mortar bombs fired by pro-Russian separatists hit their car in government-controlled territory near Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, the head of the Kiev-controlled regional administration said.

“It is clear that the passenger car with civilians was fired on with mortars by a raiding group which occasionally penetrates far into territory controlled by Ukraine,” Governor Hennadiy Moskal said in an online statement.

He said the 67-year-old man and his 64-year-old wife were killed 20 km (12 miles) from the front line.

Violence has eased significantly in Ukraine’s east since a ceasefire was brokered in the Belarus capital Minsk in February, although government forces and separatists accuse each other of violations, and casualties are reported almost daily.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
