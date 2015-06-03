Separatists say 15 people killed in clashes in east Ukraine: report

KIEV (Reuters) - A senior rebel commander said around 15 fighters and civilians had been killed as a result of clashes between Ukrainian government forces and separatists near rebel-controlled Donetsk on Wednesday, separatist press service DAN reported.

“At the moment around fifteen people have been killed, these are the Donetsk People’s Republic’s losses,” rebel military official Vladimir Kononov was quoted as telling journalists in Donetsk. The report could not be independently verified.

Earlier, Ukraine’s defense minister said an attempt by pro-Russian separatists to advance on Ukrainian troop positions near the town of Maryinka west of Donetsk had been halted for now. Rebels denied launching an offensive.