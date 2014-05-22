Eight Ukrainians killed in clash with separatists - security sources

KIEV (Reuters) - At least eight Ukrainian security personnel were killed and 18 injured in an overnight clash with pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, security sources said on Thursday.

The clash, which occurred about 20 km (12 miles) south of the industrial hub of Donetsk, now in the hands of the separatists, will ratchet up tensions in Ukraine ahead of its presidential election on Sunday.

Ukrainian forces also clashed with the separatists in the neighboring Luhansk region but there was no immediate word about any casualties there.