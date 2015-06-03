Russia says fresh fighting in east Ukraine is Kiev 'provocation'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday blamed fresh outbreak of fighting in east Ukraine on “provocations” by the Ukrainian armed forces and said Moscow was deeply concerned with the shelling of civilians there.

“In Moscow, we are following very closely and are deeply concerned with the provocative actions by the Ukrainian armed forces that are, as far as we can see, provoking the situation,” Peskov told journalists.

He also called for an “unconditional” implementation of peace agreements reached February that include what is now a badly-strained ceasefire for east Ukraine.