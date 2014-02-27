FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nominated as PM, Ukraine's Yatseniuk warns of tough decisions
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 27, 2014 / 12:48 PM / 4 years ago

Nominated as PM, Ukraine's Yatseniuk warns of tough decisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Arseny Yatseniuk, who was nominated as Ukraine’s prime minister on Thursday, said the government would have to take unpopular decisions to guide the country through an economic crisis.

In a speech to parliament after his nomination, Yatseniuk charted a course towards the European Union and urged Russia to cooperate with Ukraine following the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovich.

“There is no other way out for us than to take extremely unpopular decisions,” he said. His speech received loud applause.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.