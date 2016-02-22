EU says Ukraine at 'critical juncture', must stick to reforms

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ukraine’s renewed political crisis has left the country at a “critical juncture” but Kiev must stick to necessary reforms, the European Union said on Monday after Kiev’s ruling coalition last week lost its majority in the parliament.

“We believe that at this critical juncture it is essential that the country’s political leaders maintain focus on the work toward reforms,” said a spokeswoman for the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk survived a no confidence vote in parliament but must now look for new allies, a prospect suggesting more horse-trading ahead and even more struggle to pass critical reforms.