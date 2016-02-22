FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU says Ukraine at 'critical juncture', must stick to reforms
#World News
February 22, 2016 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

EU says Ukraine at 'critical juncture', must stick to reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ukraine’s renewed political crisis has left the country at a “critical juncture” but Kiev must stick to necessary reforms, the European Union said on Monday after Kiev’s ruling coalition last week lost its majority in the parliament.

“We believe that at this critical juncture it is essential that the country’s political leaders maintain focus on the work toward reforms,” said a spokeswoman for the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk survived a no confidence vote in parliament but must now look for new allies, a prospect suggesting more horse-trading ahead and even more struggle to pass critical reforms.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

