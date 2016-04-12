Ukraine coalition hopes boosted by four MPs: vice-speaker

KIEV (Reuters) - Four Ukrainian lawmakers have joined the president’s BPP faction, parliament’s vice-speaker Andriy Parubiy said on Tuesday - moves that will give a reformed coalition enough votes for a slender majority in parliament.

Lawmakers in BPP and the People’s Front party are in the final stages of agreeing a new coalition amid signs of possible disagreement over key appointments in a new government under presidential ally Volodymr Groysman.