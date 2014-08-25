FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kiev accuses Russian forces of opening new front in separatist war in east Ukraine
August 25, 2014 / 10:59 AM / 3 years ago

Kiev accuses Russian forces of opening new front in separatist war in east Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian military spokesman said on Monday that Russian forces “in the guise of” separatist rebels had crossed into south-east Ukraine with ten tanks and two armored infantry vehicles, aiming to open a new front in the separatist war.

“This morning there was an attempt by the Russian military in the guise of Donbass fighters to open a new area of military confrontation in the southern Donetsk region,” spokesman Andriy Lysenko told journalists.

Earlier, a separate military statement said Ukrainian border guards had engaged an armored column near the town of Novoazovsk on the Azov Sea in south-east Ukraine.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice and Richard Balmforth, editing by John Stonestreet

