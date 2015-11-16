FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine says may return artillery to frontline if situation escalates
November 16, 2015 / 11:03 AM / 2 years ago

Ukraine says may return artillery to frontline if situation escalates

Multiple rocket launcher systems fire during military exercises conducted by Ukrainian armed forces at the Shiroky Lan training ground in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine could return artillery to its eastern frontline if fighting with pro-Russian separatists escalates further, Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said on Monday after a weekend of the deadliest attacks in two months.

“If the situation escalates further our military commanders will be forced to return artillery and mortars to the first line of defense to defend Ukrainian positions and protect the lives of our servicemen,” he said in a daily televised briefing.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice

