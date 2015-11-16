Ukraine says may return artillery to frontline if situation escalates

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine could return artillery to its eastern frontline if fighting with pro-Russian separatists escalates further, Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said on Monday after a weekend of the deadliest attacks in two months.

“If the situation escalates further our military commanders will be forced to return artillery and mortars to the first line of defense to defend Ukrainian positions and protect the lives of our servicemen,” he said in a daily televised briefing.