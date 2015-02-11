FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Contact Group' on Ukraine to hold talks in Minsk on Wednesday: Belarus
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 11, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

'Contact Group' on Ukraine to hold talks in Minsk on Wednesday: Belarus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK (Reuters) - A meeting of the so-called Contact Group on Ukraine will resume talks on the conflict in the Belarussian capital Minsk on Wednesday, Belarus’ Foreign Ministry said.

Envoys from Russia, Ukraine, pro-Russian rebels and the OSCE security watchdog met on Tuesday to try to reach agreement on ending fighting in a conflict in eastern Ukraine that has killed more than 5,000 people.

Leaders from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany are due to meet later on Wednesday.

Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.