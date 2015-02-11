'Contact Group' on Ukraine to hold talks in Minsk on Wednesday: Belarus

MINSK (Reuters) - A meeting of the so-called Contact Group on Ukraine will resume talks on the conflict in the Belarussian capital Minsk on Wednesday, Belarus’ Foreign Ministry said.

Envoys from Russia, Ukraine, pro-Russian rebels and the OSCE security watchdog met on Tuesday to try to reach agreement on ending fighting in a conflict in eastern Ukraine that has killed more than 5,000 people.

Leaders from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany are due to meet later on Wednesday.