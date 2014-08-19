FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fifteen bodies retrieved from site of Ukraine refugee convoy attack: military
#World News
August 19, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

Fifteen bodies retrieved from site of Ukraine refugee convoy attack: military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Fifteen bodies have so far been recovered from the site of Monday’s rocket strike on a refugee convoy of buses and cars in eastern Ukraine, a military spokesman said on Tuesday.

“By 7 p.m. last night we retrieved 15 bodies ... The search continued into the night and is continuing today,” the spokesman, Andriy Lysenko, told Reuters.

Ukrainian government forces blame the attack on pro-Russian separatists whom they are battling in the area. The rebels have denied responsibility.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
