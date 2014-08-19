Fifteen bodies retrieved from site of Ukraine refugee convoy attack: military

KIEV (Reuters) - Fifteen bodies have so far been recovered from the site of Monday’s rocket strike on a refugee convoy of buses and cars in eastern Ukraine, a military spokesman said on Tuesday.

“By 7 p.m. last night we retrieved 15 bodies ... The search continued into the night and is continuing today,” the spokesman, Andriy Lysenko, told Reuters.

Ukrainian government forces blame the attack on pro-Russian separatists whom they are battling in the area. The rebels have denied responsibility.