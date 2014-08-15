Ukraine begins inspection of Russian aid convoy: military statement

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian border guards and customs officials on Friday began inspecting a Russian humanitarian aid cargo for eastern Ukraine at a border point inside Russia, a Ukrainian military statement said.

A convoy of 280 Russian trucks brought the aid to the border in an operation which aroused Kiev’s suspicions that it might be used as a cover for a military operation in Ukraine. The aid is destined for eastern Ukraine, where a war between government forces and separatists has produced a humanitarian crisis.