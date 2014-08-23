First trucks from aid convoy to Ukraine cross back into Russia

DONETSK-IZVARINO BORDER CROSSING Russia (Reuters) - Five white-painted trucks from a Russian aid convoy that entered eastern Ukraine on Friday arrived at a border crossing on their way back into Russia on Saturday morning, a Reuters journalist at the crossing said.

The reporter said the first trucks passed through the crossing onto Russian territory, and others could be seen arriving in the distance. The convoy of about 220 vehicles had entered Ukraine without the permission of the Kiev government.