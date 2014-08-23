FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
First trucks from aid convoy to Ukraine cross back into Russia
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 23, 2014 / 6:28 AM / 3 years ago

First trucks from aid convoy to Ukraine cross back into Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DONETSK-IZVARINO BORDER CROSSING Russia (Reuters) - Five white-painted trucks from a Russian aid convoy that entered eastern Ukraine on Friday arrived at a border crossing on their way back into Russia on Saturday morning, a Reuters journalist at the crossing said.

The reporter said the first trucks passed through the crossing onto Russian territory, and others could be seen arriving in the distance. The convoy of about 220 vehicles had entered Ukraine without the permission of the Kiev government.

Reporting by Dmitry Madorsky; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.