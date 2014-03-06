FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine says Crimea parliament coordinates its actions with Russia
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 6, 2014 / 3:32 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine says Crimea parliament coordinates its actions with Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - The Crimean assembly’s vote to join Russia on Thursday was coordinated with the two houses of Russian parliament, a Ukrainian foreign ministry official said on Thursday.

“All that is happening now - the decision by the Crimean Supreme Council and statements by the Federation Council and State Duma - are evidence that this is coordinated action,” Interfax news agency quoted Yevhen Perebiynis as saying.

“Now the masks are off and we can see for what purpose it all began.”

Crimea’s parliament voted to join Russia on Thursday and its Moscow-backed government set a referendum for March 16.

Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.