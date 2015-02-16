FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukrainian military rejects rebel offer of corridor out of Debaltseve
February 16, 2015 / 2:58 PM / 3 years ago

Ukrainian military rejects rebel offer of corridor out of Debaltseve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Kiev said on Monday it rejected a proposal from pro-Russian rebels to create a safe corridor for government troops out of the encircled town of Debaltseve in eastern Ukraine, the focus of heavy fighting despite a ceasefire deal.

Military spokesman Vladislav Seleznyov said the town lies within territory under Ukrainian control in accordance with a ceasefire deal reached in Minsk last week.

“There are the Minsk agreements, according to which Debaltseve is ours. We will not leave,” he said by phone.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Thomas Grove

