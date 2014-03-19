FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Security and Defence Council in session, discusses Crimea
#World News
March 19, 2014 / 12:29 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine's Security and Defence Council in session, discusses Crimea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council opened a session on Wednesday devoted to threats to national security following Russia’s moves to take control of the Crimea peninsula.

A statement on the website of the Council, a body made up of senior military and security officials, said the meeting was devoted to “the state of Ukraine’s national security and measures to neutralize foreign and domestic political threats”.

The Council’s decisions generally result in a presidential decree which has the force of law.

Prime Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk earlier ordered the first deputy prime minister and the acting defence minister to fly to Crimea to “resolve the situation”. But Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted a minister as saying they had not been allowed into the region now held by Russian forces.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Alessandra Prentice; Writing by Ron Popeski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
